Ninety One UK Ltd Has $79.54 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $79,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $468.39 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.