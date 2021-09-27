Ninety One UK Ltd Has $58.18 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,726 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Watsco worth $58,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $277.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

