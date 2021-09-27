Ninety One UK Ltd Has $23.37 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $725.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.94. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.17 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.