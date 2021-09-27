Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $204.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.