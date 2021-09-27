Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $67.55 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

