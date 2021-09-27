Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and $1.30 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,405.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.67 or 0.07053565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00348369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.77 or 0.01151389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00107600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.91 or 0.00561934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.81 or 0.00550172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00295872 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,991,290,492 coins and its circulating supply is 8,329,790,492 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

