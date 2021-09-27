NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of NICE worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 67.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $290.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.13. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $304.50. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

