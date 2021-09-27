NFTX Reaches Market Cap of $66.16 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, NFTX has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $66.16 million and $569,216.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $140.67 or 0.00319713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043682 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

