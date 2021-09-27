NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to announce $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.94 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $18.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

