Newmont (TSE:NGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.00

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$68.00 and last traded at C$68.88, with a volume of 13123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$55.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.30.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Newmont Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

