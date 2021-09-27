New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.23

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 4540737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

