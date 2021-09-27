Netflix (NFLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/22/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix was given a new $625.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/7/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $690.00 to $780.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $570.00 to $595.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Netflix stock opened at $592.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $262.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

