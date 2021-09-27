Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 742.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $588.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.96. The company has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.63.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

