Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Tops $0.0002

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00125833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

