National Research Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NRC opened at $45.16 on Monday. National Research has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Research stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of National Research worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

