National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

DLPN stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

