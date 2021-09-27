National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.42 on Monday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $725.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

