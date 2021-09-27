National Asset Management Inc. Invests $189,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,432 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $19,937,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $9,493,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 1,868.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.24. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

