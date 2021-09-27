National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 332,395 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a market cap of $316.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

