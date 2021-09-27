National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7,304.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 486,275 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 557.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI opened at $49.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

