MyWish Price Down 4.5% This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $1.41 million and $202.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

