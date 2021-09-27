MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Cap of $167.11 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $167.11 million and $2.77 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043817 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,247,329,806 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

