Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $84.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

