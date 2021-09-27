Mutual Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $189.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $202.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

