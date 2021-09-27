Mutual Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 445,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 162,306 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,002,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 23,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE ET opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

