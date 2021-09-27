Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE:MTW opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.81 million, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.