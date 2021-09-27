Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PUMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ProPetro by 127.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $824.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

