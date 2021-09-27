Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

