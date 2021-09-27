MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

