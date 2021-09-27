MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. MorphoSys has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.