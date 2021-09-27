Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $795.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $868.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $808.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $356.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a one year low of $351.09 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

