Morgan Stanley Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $570.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $523.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $621.43.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $661.37 on Thursday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $624.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.