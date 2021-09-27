Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

MNST opened at $92.00 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.