MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 969.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $508.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.50 and a 12-month high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,965 shares of company stock valued at $69,874,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

