Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Square by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Square by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,165 shares of company stock valued at $123,476,188. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

SQ stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.17. The company had a trading volume of 154,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,684. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.56. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

