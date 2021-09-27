Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.9% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,837,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,041,581,000 after buying an additional 486,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.44. The company had a trading volume of 474,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.