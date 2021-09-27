Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 513,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,754,012. The firm has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

