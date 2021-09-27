Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.03

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 1223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $53,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

