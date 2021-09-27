Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Modefi has a market cap of $13.14 million and $152,524.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00129579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043446 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.