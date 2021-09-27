MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,083 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $48,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI opened at $153.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

