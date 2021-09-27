Mizuho Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $150.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.07.

Shares of AFRM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion and a PE ratio of -48.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

