Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $439.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $311.02 and a 1-year high of $502.81. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.