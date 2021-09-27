Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $30,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

SRE opened at $129.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.