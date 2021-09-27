Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,398 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of TEL opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

