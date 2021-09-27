Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,973 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of Appian worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on APPN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $107.10 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

