Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,366 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $24,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VMware by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in VMware by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.10. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

