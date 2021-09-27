Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,506,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,671,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $490,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $455,870,000. Finally, Bank of Italy purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $284,513,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

STLA stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

