Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.26 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $153.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

