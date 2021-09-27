Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.11 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.