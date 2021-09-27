Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $25.97 million and approximately $68,439.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $21.08 or 0.00048154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00066421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00104291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00141381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,664.88 or 0.99746295 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.28 or 0.07041030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.00779018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,232,165 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

